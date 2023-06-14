Kevin Costner’s Wife Is Reportedly Refusing to Move Out of Their Home Amid Divorce 

Kevin Costner is currently going through a divorce with his estranged wife Christine, but it seems like things are not going smoothly. According to TMZ, Kevin claims that Christine is refusing to leave the home they share, causing quite a bit of tension between them.

Separate Ways

In court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Kevin Costner is reported to have stated that his ex-wife, Christine, had 30 days to vacate the premises of his house after filing for divorce. Unfortunately for Costner, it appears that Christine has decided to overstay her welcome, as the deadline of May 1 has come and gone, yet she still remains on the property.

Christine, 49, is allegedly making an effort to force Costner, 68, to agree to “various financial demands,” but he isn’t budging.

According to a source, Costner has generously given his ex-wife an additional $1 million on top of what was already decided upon in their prenuptial agreement.

“He has gone above and beyond what the prenup specified,” the source shared.

Moving On

According to TMZ, Costner is willing to give Christine an advance of $10,000 to cover her moving costs, as well as $30,000 per month for a rental home.

Kevin Costner’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE on May 2 that the actor and his wife of 18 years were splitting up. Christine filed for divorce and claimed that they had irreconcilable differences. According to the documents, their date of separation was April 11.

Costner has also filed for divorce from his wife, citing irreconcilable differences. In his response, he requested joint custody and mentioned a prenup that covers spousal support, legal fees, and property.

The separate property listed was the following: “Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects; earnings and accumulations of Respondent before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation; [and] there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties’ Premarital Agreement.”

They also added: “Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties’ Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent’s separate property residences.”