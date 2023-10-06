Kevin Spacey Rushed To The Hospital

The acclaimed American actor Kevin Spacey was rushed to the hospital after experiencing heart attack symptoms. Thankfully, Kevin was deemed healthy enough to leave the hospital following testing.

Kevin Spacey took a trip to Uzbekistan to attend the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival. While in Uzbekistan, Keven also visited the Afrasiyab Museum according to Parade.

While touring the museum, Kevin began to experience some very concerning symptoms. The most frighting of which was that Kevin’s entire left arm went numb. Following these symptoms, Kevin was rushed to a hospital in the city of Samarkand.

Kevin Spacey Hospitalized For Health Scare

Kevin Spacey rushed to hospital fearing ‘heart attack’: reports https://t.co/zx2xfDVLTT pic.twitter.com/1jIrhx3Muy — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2023

While in the hospital, the Oscar award winner underwent an MRI along with several other tests. Eventually Kevin was cleared to leave. After being cleared, Kevin shared a little insight to what went down: “I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds,” he then added: “I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the […] medical center.”

Later that same day, Kevin Spacey returned to the film festival where he spoke. While on stage he informed his audience of the scare. He then explained: “Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I’m grateful it’s not anything more serious.”

Ultimately he added: “It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is – for all of us.”