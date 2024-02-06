Kid Rock Gives Touching Tribute To Late Toby Keith (Video)

Singer Kid Rock, who has sold over 35 million albums over his prolific career, gave a touching tribute to legendary country music singer Toby Keith this morning. Keith passed away yesterday, February 5th, at the age of 62.

Rock gave his tribute to Keith on Fox News this morning. He called into ‘Fox and Friends’. He can be quoted as saying, “I think so many people what I know, he was such an incredible talent. He loved his family like he loved his Country. We should also not forget what a fun guy he was. I was thinking just when I heard the news 30 minutes ago, things just starting going through my head of all the award shows, and after-parties.”

“He was just a great, great guy. We called him ‘Big Dog’. He was a large man.” See a video of Rock making these statements on Fox and Friends below…

Rock then told many stories about Keith, including a story in which the country singer assisted Kid Rock after he had an altercation with the police. He also tells a story in which the late country singer came to his home, and played him the song ‘I Love This Bar’ for the first time.

The The Academy of Country Music also gave a tribute to Keith, saying, “We are heartbroken by the passing of Country Music superstar @tobykeith. A 15-time ACM Award recipient, including multiple wins for ACM Top Male Vocalist and ACM Album of the Year, he was named ACM Entertainer of the Year twice, in 2002 and 2003”

Rest in peace, Toby Keith!