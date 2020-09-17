Its no secret there is a global pandemic going on that we have obviously all been trying to get rid of, but things seem to be getting worse and worse. There have been millions of jobs lost, a lot of businesses have shut down, there have been a lot of cases of insanity, depression, alcohol abuse, and unfortunately, a lot of divorces because some people can’t stand to be in the same place as one another for a long period f time. Let’s face it, 2020 has been a struggle for most of us, and well, it has taught us a very valuable lesson. That lesson being that we have to appreciate what we have because well, sometimes things can get really really rough very quickly.

Earlier this year, we heard about all those killer wasps swarming in from Asia and cicadas coming to life after nearly 17 years underground. Not to be the barrier of bad news, but now we have something else to worry about. Introducing the 2020 killer mosquitoes. Yes, you read that right killer mosquito season is here.

According to health officials in Michigan, they’re urging Oregon State residents to stay indoors after there have been numerous cases of mosquito-borne virus Eastern equine encephalitis, EEE, in 22 horses, which has infected at least one human being. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, “EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill.”

So why is it dangerous for us and how can you become infected? Well, people can be infected with the EEE virus from one bite of an infected mosquito that is carrying the virus. People younger than the age of 15 and over the age of 50 are at greater risk of severe diseases following the infection. More than 25% of the nation’s cases of EEE last year were diagnosed in Michigan, and the risk of bias is higher for people who play or work outdoors in affected areas.

Health officials announced that the aerial treatment is currently underway in high-risk areas in at least ten counties to prevent the spread of Eastern equine encephalitis. The department of public health is also urging people to cancel or postpone any outdoor event that takes place at or after dusk. Through a statement, Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the MDHHS stated, “MDHHS continues to encourage local officials in the affected counties to consider postponing, rescheduling or canceling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk, particularly those involving children, to reduce the potential for people to be bitten by mosquitoes.”

Khaldun also noted that the suspected human case of EEE In the Michigan resident is showing that there is an ongoing threat to the health and safety of Michiganders calling for continued actions to prevent exposure, including aerial Treatment. Last year, EEE infected 38 people in the United States, which was the highest rate since the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, began tracking the cases. Sings of EEE infection include sudden onset of fever, chills, joint, and body aches which can progress severe encephalitis, resulting in disorientation, headache, seizures, Tremors, and paralysis.

In York County, at least five people have tested positive for the West Nile virus on September 9th and 10th, according to York County Commissioners. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management agency alerted the county that the samples collected in Manchester and Spring Garden had indeed tested positive. The county recommends residents reduce any yard clutter to deter the mosquitoes.

Back in May, a couple of months after COVID-19 began spreading across the United States, several reports emerged saying that killer Hornets had indeed arrived in Washington state. The Hornets have kill upward of 50 people in Japan and China each year and also attach honey bee’s which pollinate the fruit and vegetables we eat. Several scientists expressed their fear that the murder Hornets, just like the stink bugs that emerged in the US four years ago, would soon spread across the nation. In 2016, several Japanese doctors stated that the Hornets are deadly to humans, saying that in Japan fatality due to Vespa mandarinia, wasp. They are estimated to range from 30 to 50% each year. The doctors wrote, Most victims appear to die from anaphylaxis or sudden cardiac arrest. While some of them die from multiple organ failure including rhabdomyolysis, renal failure, liver dysfunction, respiratory failure, and disseminated intravascular coagulopathy.”

Of those who died were starting an average of 59 times, while those who survived suffered around 28 stings. There you have it, a few things more to worry about besides the coronavirus. What a time to be life. Make sure to get that insect repellent to avoid those mosquito bites and all those other infectious diseases. If you have any questions, make sure to call your local health departments for information.

