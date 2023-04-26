Kim Kardashian Lookalike and OnlyFans Model Passes Away Following Plastic Surgery

Christina Ashten Gourkanic made a name for herself as a Kim Kardashian lookalike, making her living as an OnlyFans model.

But part of what made her famous apparently led to her demise.

Gourkani — known as Ashten G online — died from congestive heart failure following a routine plastic surgery. She was 34-years-old.

“It is with deep sorrow and an [immensely] heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Despite her fame and earnings, Gourkani was believed to be addicted to having plastic surgery, particularly breast-enhancement surgery. It has not been determined what type of surgery she was having at the time of her death.

All that is known is that she suffered what the family referred to as a “massive” heart attack following the procedure.

“Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure that took a turn for the worse,” the family claimed.

Gourkani hailed from California and was “loving and caring,” her family’s statement read.

“Ashten’s spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind,” the family said.

