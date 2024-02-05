King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer at 75

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 75. The stage or type of cancer has not been revealed, but the King started “regular treatments” on Monday.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in an emailed statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.” Buckingham Palace did not specify what form of cancer was diagnosed or at what stage it was found. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/king-charles-diagnosed-cancer-rcna137293

Buckingham Palace also stated that Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

As a result of this diagnosis, the King plans to continue his duties as head of state but will temporarily pause his public events. Other senior royals are expected to assist him in fulfilling his duties.

CAMBERLEY, ENGLAND – APRIL 14: King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The parade marks the end of 44 weeks of training for 171 Officer Cadets. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)