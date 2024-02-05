King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer at 75

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 75. The stage or type of cancer has not been revealed, but the King started “regular treatments” on Monday.
“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in an emailed statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
Buckingham Palace did not specify what form of cancer was diagnosed or at what stage it was found.https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/king-charles-diagnosed-cancer-rcna137293
Buckingham Palace also stated that Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
As a result of this diagnosis, the King plans to continue his duties as head of state but will temporarily pause his public events. Other senior royals are expected to assist him in fulfilling his duties.