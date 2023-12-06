Knife-Wielding Suspect Shot by Attorney General Agent at Pittsburgh Bus Station

A suspect who was threatening another man at a downtown Greyhound bus station in Pittsburgh was shot by an agent with the Attorney General’s Office, authorities said.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning and reportedly started on a bus between two men, who eventually took their fight onto the concourse at the 11th Street station. One of the men involved reportedly had a knife, with the agent intervening in an attempt to stop him.

The suspect’s injuries have not been reported, though they are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police investigate the site of an incident at the Pittsburgh Greyhound bus station. (WTAE)

“(The agent) witnessed one male threatening another male with a knife. They intervened in order to stop the threat,” said Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz, via WTAE News. “The male would not drop the knife, and in order to stop the threat, one of the agents discharged his duty weapon, shooting the male with the knife.”

Scenes from the sight of a shooting at the Pittsburgh Greyhound bus station. (WTAE)

WTAE added:

Cruz said police do not know yet how many times the agent fired. “I was sleeping (and) I woke up (because) I heard a guy who was fighting with another guy,” said Yannick Sankara, who was a passenger on the bus. “I didn’t know who he was fighting with, but after a couple of minutes, I heard the gunshots and went to the ground just to protect myself.” The other man involved in the altercation was also taken to the hospital because he hit his head during the altercation. Pittsburgh police are investigating. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said the agents are from the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and were in the area for an unrelated investigation. https://www.wtae.com/article/two-in-the-hospital-following-incident-at-greyhound-bus-station-in-downtown-pittsburgh/46050875

The entrance to the Pittsburgh greyhound bus station, where a suspect was shot. (WTAE)