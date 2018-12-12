Menu
ADDITION Trump Lawyer Investigation Read this Next

Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Gets 3 Years in Prison
Advertisement
Tampons Sold from 2016-2018 Recalled After Reports Find Pieces Stuck In Women’s Bodies Kotex

Sorry ladies, it looks like you might want to double check your feminine products! Kimberly-Clark announced a recall of its U by Kotex Sleek Tampon, Regular Absorbency. These are sold throughout the U.S. and Canada, stating they have found a quality-related defect that could impact performance.

The recall is limited to tampons that were manufactured between October 7, 2016, and October 16, 2018, and distributed between October 17, 2016, and October 23, 2018. YES, two years! The products can be identified looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package.

Kimberly-Clark has alerted retailers to remove the recall number from shelves and post notification in their stores. The company received reports of the U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal. According to company managers, some users had to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body.

There have also been a small number of reports of infections vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury and other symptoms. Any consumer with these products should stop using them immediately and are asked to contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.

Those who experience vaginal injury (bleeding, pain or discomfort), vaginal irritation (itching, swelling, urogenital infection) vaginal and/or bladder bacterial and/or yeast infection), or other symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting after using the product should seek medical attention immediately.

You can find the full list of Kotex Tampons recalled products here.

Watch: Ford Recalls 117K Trucks And SUVs

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

As many businesses dump the NRA, one has promised not to “censor based on viewpoint”

As many businesses dump the NRA, one has promised not to “censor based on viewpoint”

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Stories You Might Like