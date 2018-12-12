Sorry ladies, it looks like you might want to double check your feminine products! Kimberly-Clark announced a recall of its U by Kotex Sleek Tampon, Regular Absorbency. These are sold throughout the U.S. and Canada, stating they have found a quality-related defect that could impact performance.

The recall is limited to tampons that were manufactured between October 7, 2016, and October 16, 2018, and distributed between October 17, 2016, and October 23, 2018. YES, two years! The products can be identified looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package.

Kimberly-Clark has alerted retailers to remove the recall number from shelves and post notification in their stores. The company received reports of the U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal. According to company managers, some users had to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body.

We announced today a voluntary recall of U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency sold in the U.S. & Canada for a quality-related defect that could impact the product performance. For info, please read our FAQs: https://t.co/Rcju7TMumQ or contact us: https://t.co/bgd4GmSGv5 — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (@KCCorp) December 11, 2018

There have also been a small number of reports of infections vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury and other symptoms. Any consumer with these products should stop using them immediately and are asked to contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.

Those who experience vaginal injury (bleeding, pain or discomfort), vaginal irritation (itching, swelling, urogenital infection) vaginal and/or bladder bacterial and/or yeast infection), or other symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting after using the product should seek medical attention immediately.

You can find the full list of Kotex Tampons recalled products here.