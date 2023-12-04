LA Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Female Inmate

A Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff has been arrested after allegations of an off-duty sexual assault against a female inmate, authorities said.

Deputy Jonathan Paredes, 27, is under investigation for an alleged incident that took place at the Century Regional Detention Facility on Nov. 28. He was arrested shortly after the investigation began.

“Sheriff’s custody personnel and Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives took swift action and initiated an investigation into the allegations,” an LASD news release said. “The department is releasing this information quickly. However, this investigation has just started and continues to be on-going.”

Per KTLA News:

The 27-year-old was booked at the Walnut Sheriff’s Station on Nov. 29 on charges of engaging in sexual activity with an adult confined in a detention facility. His bail was set at $100,000. No information was provided on the identity or age of the victim, nor did authorities say whether this was an isolated incident or if there may be other victims. https://ktla.com/news/local-news/l-a-sheriffs-deputy-busted-for-sexual-activity-with-female-inmate/

(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

The Century Regional Detention Facility is located on S. Alameda Street in Los Angeles. The official website said its purpose is to offer “correctional programs, disaster services, environmental services, holiday assistance, law enforcement services, substance abuse services and youth services for the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County and contracting cities.”