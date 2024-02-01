Large Gang of Illegal Immigrants Accused of Attacking NYPD Officers, Then Released

Two New York police officers were assaulted by a large group of illegal immigrants while attempting to break up a disorderly crowd outside of a Midtown migrant shelter, the NYPD officials said while releasing a video of the incident.

Seven suspects have been arrested and multiple others are being sought in connection to the attack. All those arrested have been released, according to reports.

One of the suspects has been arrested twice previously.

REPORT: Illegal immigrants accused of attacking NYPD officers show zero remorse after being arrested, and then released without bail. pic.twitter.com/fGzg8D2oyA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2024

A police officer and lieutenant reportedly told a group of men, all believed to be migrants, to move from the front of a building that has been operating as a shelter, leading to the attack.

“Attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic, and the reason is a revolving door we’re seeing in cases like this one. It is impossible for police officers to deal effectively with crime and disorder if the justice system can’t or won’t protect us while we do that work,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said.

Those arrested ranged in ages 19-24.