Lawsuit Alleges Dunkin’ Discriminates Against The Lactose Intolerant

A new lawsuit is trying to dunk on Dunkin’ for making the lactose intolerant pay.

At least, that’s what one suit alleges. It is calling Dunkin’ an enemy of the lactose intolerant. And it’s not just any old suit. It’s a class action suit. Apparently, these people don’t realize they’re allowed to buy coffee somewhere else. But whatever. Welcome to today’s United States.

Dunkin’ is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts. The federal suit alleges that Dunkin’ discriminates “against lactose-intolerant and milk-allergic customers by charging them extra for asking for non-dairy additives in their coffee or tea,” per Boston 25 News.

“No additional labor costs are associated with using a non-dairy alternative surcharge in a beverage. Additionally, the retail cost of non-dairy alternatives is not significantly more than dairy products,” the lawsuit read.

“For example, as of the filing of this complaint, whole milk was priced at between $0.03-05 per fluid ounce, half & half between $0.09-19 per fluid ounce, and heavy cream between $0.17-32 per fluid ounce. Yet, coconut, oat, and soy milk only sell for between $0.06-07 per fluid ounce. Similarly, almond milk sells for between $0.04-07 per fluid ounce.”

Oh, brother. The lawsuit also contends that 12 percent of America is lactose intolerant, and it may be closer to 41 percent. There’s no evidence that’s actually factual.

All of this is based on Dunkin’ creating a “separate, higher-priced menu, aimed at customers who cannot ingest milk.”

No word on whether some of the people involved with the suit work at Starbucks.