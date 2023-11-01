Legendary 1950s American Actress Dead At 89

Joan Evans, a legendary actress who starred in such films as ‘On The Loose’ and ‘Edge of Doom’ has reportedly passed away at the age of 89. John Weatherly, the son of Joan Evans, confirmed news of her passing on October 21st.

Videos by Rare

She reportedly passed away at her home in Henderson, Nevada. Evans rose to fame with her roles in many films during the 1950s. Fox News reports on her death…

“On the Loose” and “Edge of Doom” actress Joan Evans has died at the age of 89. Evans’ son, John Weatherly, confirmed to Fox News Digital that his mother died at her home in Henderson, Nevada, on Oct. 21. Evans, who was Joan Crawford’s goddaughter, rose to fame with her movie roles in the ‘50s. Evans’ parents – Dale Eunson and Katherine Albert – were both screenwriters and penned the 1951 film “On the Loose.” In 1952, Evans starred alongside Esther Williams in the musical “Skirts Ahoy!” Evans continued to star in films for the next decade, appearing in “Edge of Doom,” “Our Very Own,” “Column South” and “No Name on the Bullet.” Evans – who was named after Crawford – was a New York native born in 1934. Evans’ mother was a Hollywood reporter for Photoplay magazine, where she often covered Crawford as she rose to fame. “They were best friends,” Evans told Foster Hirsch in an interview in 2013.