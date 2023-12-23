Legendary 60s Singer Songwriter Dead At 75

Essra Mohawk, a singer and songwriter who rose to prominence in the 1960s, and eventually had one of her songs recorded by Cyndi Lauper, has reportedly died at the age of 75. Mohawk reportedly died outside of her home in Nashville.

The New York Times reports on her death….

Essra Mohawk, a prolific singer-songwriter and self-described flower child whose soulful, dreamlike songs captured the sunny optimism of the Woodstock era, and whose varied career included performing with Frank Zappa and Jerry Garcia and seeing one of her songs turned into a hit single by Cyndi Lauper, died on Dec. 11 at her home in Nashville. She was 75. The cause was cancer, her cousin Jeff Hurvitz said. Over the course of a career that lasted more than a half century, Ms. Mohawk never achieved the fame of contemporaries like Joni Mitchell, Carole King or Laura Nyro (to whom she was often compared). And she missed a chance at hippie immortality when her driver took a wrong turn on the way to the Woodstock festival in 1969. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/22/arts/music/essra-mohawk-dead.html

Rest in peace, legend!