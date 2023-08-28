Legendary 60’s Songwriter Dead at 83

Producer and signwriter Bob Feldman, who was behind some of the biggest hits of the 1960s, has died. He was 83.

Feldman co-wrote the The Angels’ smash hit My Boyfriend’s Back, among many others. A cause of death was not revealed.

Bob Feldman, pictured in a photoshoot for his band the Strangeloves, penned a number of popular rock and pop hits. (Getty)

“It’s with great sadness that I announce the passing of Bob Feldman, my friend, and legendary songwriting partner, in Grand Canyon Music and FGG Productions – Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein, and Myself,” Richard Gottehrer, Feldman’s friend, collaborator, and former Strangeloves bandmate, said in a statement.

“As a team, we go back to the 1960s and the Brill Building days, where we wrote and/or produced classics like My Boyfriend’s Back, I Want Candy, Hang on Sloopy and Sorrow, which was eventually recorded and became an everlasting hit by David Bowie,” added Gottehrer. “We were even an ‘Australian’ band that called ourselves The Strangeloves.”

Per American Songwriter:

“Born June 14, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York, Feldman was once a member of the All-City Choir with Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand. Along with his friend Jerry Goldstein, the two co-wrote a theme song for the Alan Freed TV show, The Big Beat, in 1959 before meeting songwriter Richard Gottehrer in 1962. The three went on to write a number of hits throughout the 1960s and also formed their group The Strangeloves in 1964.” American Songwriter

Feldman published a memoir in 2019 entitled Simply Put! Thoughts and Feelings from the Heart. He is the father of actor Corey Feldman.

“The memories of the times we shared; the songs we wrote and the adventures that filled our lives remain,” Gottehrer said. “Sooner or later we’ll all pass, but the music will live on. Rest in peace, Bob. We’ll meet again.”