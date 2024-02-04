Beloved 70s Rock Guitarist Dead At 75

Wayne Kramer, who played lead guitar in the late-60s, 70s hit band MC5, has reportedly died at the age of 75. MC5 is recognized as one of the most potent influencers of what would become ‘punk rock’.

MC5 was known for their ‘twin guitar’ stage performances, which electrified crowds during the 60s and 70s.

The Detroit native reportedly passed away on Friday, February 2nd from a bout with pancreatic cancer. The New York Times reports on his death…

Wayne Kramer, whose explosive guitar playing with the influential Detroit band the MC5 in the late 1960s and early ’70s helped set the template for punk rock, died on Friday. He was 75. Mr. Kramer was one half of the twin-guitar attack that drove the Detroit band’s incendiary live performances, helping to set the stage for punk rock. His death was announced in a post on his official Instagram account, which said the cause was pancreatic cancer. It did not say where he died. The MC5 (short for Motor City Five) formed in Lincoln Park, Mich., in 1965. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/02/arts/music/wayne-kramer-dead.html