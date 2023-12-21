Iconic 80s Saxophonist Dead At 68

Mars Williams, a legendary saxophonist who rose to prominence in the 1980s, has reportedly died at 68. Though he was suffering with his health after having a tumor removed near his pancreas in January, Williams still performed several shows in his weakened state, highlighting his dedication music, always unwavering.

The New York Times reports on his death…

Weakened by surgery to remove a tumor near his pancreas in January, followed by six months of chemotherapy, the high-wattage saxophonist Mars Williams learned this past summer that his treatment options were nearly exhausted. But rather than resting an ailing body, he chose to return to the road. He joined the Psychedelic Furs, a band he had performed and recorded with since the 1980s, as it toured the United States. “Being on a grueling bus tour would be exhausting for anyone,” Dave Rempis, a friend and fellow saxophonist, said in a phone interview. “By the end, he was sitting in a dressing room with blankets and heaters all around him. He could barely move. But he would still go out onstage and play as hard as ever. He just wanted to be back onstage where he felt most alive.”

