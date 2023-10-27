Legendary Actor Dead at 81

Richard Roundtree, best known for playing John Shaft in the original Shaft movie franchise, has died. He was 81.

Roundtree’s manager, Patrick McMinn, confirmed the iconic actor’s passing in a statement. Roundtree had been suffering from pancreatic cancer and died with his family at his side, McMinn said.

That was not Roundtree’s first battle with cancer. Back in 1993, he was diagnosed with breast cancer — becoming an advocate for greater awareness of breast cancer among men.

Richard Roundtree attends the “Moving On” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 13, 2022 in Toronto. (Getty)

Per NBC News:

“Roundtree was born in New Rochelle, New York, played football for Southern Illinois University and did some modeling, according to his IMDb biography.

“He was drawn to theater and joined New York’s acclaimed Negro Ensemble Company, then starred as Jack Johnson in “The Great White Hope” off-Broadway before the role of John Shaft presented itself, according to the bio.

“The 1971 film, directed by the legendary Gordon Parks, won Oscars for best music and original song for Isaac Hayes’ eponymous hit and other music he created for it. The role of John Shaft, the “hotter than Bond, cooler than Bullitt” private detective, changed Roundtree’s life and the course of Hollywood by introducing him as an unapologetic protagonist and subterranean fighter of crime.”

A poster for Gordon Parks’ 1971 action film ‘Shaft’ starring Richard Roundtree. (Getty)

Roundtree became known as America’s “first black action hero” for his portrayal as John Shaft, starring not only in the original, but all four sequels.

A native of New Rochelle, N.Y., he later went on to have a role in the television series The Closer and appeared in remakes of Shaft, starring Samuel L. Jackson. Roundtree was married twice and had five children.

Richard Roundtree speaks at at LA Focus’ 24th Annual First Ladies High Tea on The Beverly Hilton on May 7, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)