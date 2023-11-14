Legendary Actress Dead at 75

Janet Landgard, who made a name for herself on The Donna Reed Show, has died after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. She was 75.

Reed’s co-star, Paul Peterson, confirmed the news on his Facebook page, writing that Landgard was “the best TV girlfriend my alternate ego, Jeff Stone, ever had.”

Actress Janet Landgard poses for a portrait in circa 1962. (Getty)

Per Entertainment Weekly:

“Born on Dec. 2, 1947, Landgard made her screen debut in 1963 on The Donna Reed Show, playing a girl named Sabrina in a single fifth-season episode. She would later return as Jeff’s girlfriend, Karen, becoming a series regular from 1963 to 1965. She went on to star opposite Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer, from Academy Award–nominated husband-and-wife duo Frank and Eleanor Perry. Her additional credits include Land Raiders, The Deadly Dream, and Moonchild.”

Janet Landgard with actor George Maharis in the movie “Land Raiders” in 1969. (Getty)

Petersen continued: “Easy on the eyes’ doesn’t begin to describe her. We were always close, no matter the time or distance. She gave me a share in her racehorse, Pioneer Prince, who didn’t run well in his last race [on] November 3rd at Santa Anita, where he broke well but faded down the stretch. And doesn’t that describe all of us. You will always be with me, Janet… in my heart, and on that television signal spreading out through the universe. Not a bad way to transition!”