Legendary American Artist Dead At 88

Richard Hunt, an American sculptor who changed the landscape of interior design with his provoking and profound sculptures, has reportedly died at the age of 88, marking the end of a tremendous career. Hunt was active in the American art industry for nearly 70 years, and was noticed by Presidents like Lyndon Baynes Johnson, and Barack Obama.

The Chicago native reportedly died in his home located in Chicago on Saturday. A cause of death has not yet been released. The New York Times reports on Hunt’s unfortunate death…

Richard Hunt, a prolific sculptor whose towering metalwork became a mainstay of American public art, and whose 70-year career drew the attention of presidents from Lyndon B. Johnson to Barack Obama, died on Saturday at his home in Chicago. He was 88. The death was confirmed by Mr. Hunt’s studio and by his biographer, Jon Ott. A cause was not released. Mr. Hunt, a son of Chicago’s South Side, was 19 years old in 1955 when he attended the open-casket funeral of Emmett Till, a young Black Chicagoan who grew up near Mr. Hunt and who was tortured and killed while visiting Mississippi. That searing experience helped shape the artist’s career and nudged him to experiment with welding and with forging discarded materials into art. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/16/us/richard-hunt-sculptor-obituary.html

Rest in peace, legend!!!