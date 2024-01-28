Legendary American Comedy Writer Dead at 55

Tom Johnson, the legendary American writer for “The Daily Show,” passed away this week at the age of 55. No information about the cause of death was released.

Throughout his career, Johnson collaborated with icons such as Joan Rivers, Greg Giraldo, Jon Stewart, Marc Maron, Arsenio Hall, George Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, and Nikki Glaser.

In 1996, Tom started writing for “The Daily Show” during Craig Kilborn’s tenure as the host, and he remained with the show to produce over 1,200 episodes. Johnson also won two Peabody Awards for his work on “The Daily Show” and was also one of the authors of the New York Times bestseller, “America: The Book.”

His other television writing credits include the Grammy Awards, the Comedy Central Celebrity Roasts, the MTV Movie Awards, and the Inside the NBA All-Star Roast, and more. https://deadline.com/2024/01/tom-johnson-dead-emmy-winning-comedy-writer-the-daily-show-was-55-obituary-1235806837/

Rest in peace!