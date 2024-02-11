Legendary American Guitarist Dead At 70

Donald Kinsey, the guitarist for the band the Kinsey Report, and was a member of the legendary group ‘Bob Marley and the Wailers‘ has reportedly tragically passed away at the age of 70. His official cause of death is COPD.

Legacy.com reports on his prolific career…

Kinsey began playing and performing as a young child, and he joined his father, bluesman Lester “Big Daddy” Kinsey (1927–2001), in Big Daddy Kinsey and his Fabulous Sons when he was just six or seven years old. With his early proficiency in the blues, Kinsey was billed as “B.B. King Jr.” as a child. Straight out of high school, he began touring with Albert King (1923–1992), playing guitar and soon leading the blues legend’s band. Later, he formed White Lightnin’ with his brother, Ralph. The band was signed to Island Records, and through that connection, Kinsey discovered reggae music and had a chance to meet two of its greats, Bob Marley (1945–1981) and Peter Tosh (1944–1987).

Kinsey played guitar on Tosh’s iconic debut, 1976’s “Legalize It,” and he toured with Tosh in support of the album. Next up was a chance to join the Wailers for “Rastaman Vibration” in 1976. Though Kinsey is considered an integral part of that classic album, he didn’t stay with the Wailers long. In December 1976, when gunmen entered Marley’s home and attempted to kill the reggae great, Kinsey was there. He was able to evade gunfire and performed with the Wailers at the free concert Smile Jamaica two days later, but the Wailers took a break after the incident. Kinsey returned to touring, supporting both Tosh and the Staple Singers.

In 1984, Kinsey, his brothers, and their father formed the Kinsey Report, recording and performing together for many years. In later years, he rejoined the Wailers band as they toured.

