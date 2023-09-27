Legendary American Sports Icon Dead At 86

Former Baltimore Orioles Hall-of-Fame third baseman, Brooks Robinson, has reportedly passed away at the age of 86. Robinson was known as ‘Mr. Oriole,’ and had his number retired by the Orioles all the way back in 1978.

Robinson played for the Orioles for his entire 23-year career in Major League Baseball. He won 16 consecutive gold glove awards, starting in 1960 and ending in 1976. The Orioles have only won two World Series championships in their entire history, and in 1970, Robinson hit ,429 in their first World Series victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Robinson was inducted into the MLB hall of fame in 1983. The New York Post reports on his death…

Hall of Fame third baseman and Orioles legend Brooks Robinson has died at 86 years old. The team announced his death Tuesday in a joint statement with Robinson’s family. The cause of death was not announced. “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson,” the statement read. “An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball.” The Orioles, who retired the 18-time All-Star’s number in 1978, honored “Mr. Oriole” with a brief moment of remembrance and silence at Camden Yards on Tuesday night before a game against the Nationals. Robinson, who was born in Little Rock, Ark., on May 18, 1937, spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles. He is recognized as one of the greatest defensive third basemen of all time and was nicknamed the “Human Vacuum Cleaner” for his stellar fielding at the hot corner.