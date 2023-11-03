Legendary Astronaut Dead at 87

Apollo astronaut Ken “TK” Mattingly, who was celebrated for orbiting the moon and helping the crew of Apollo 13 make it back to Earth in the 1970s, has died. He was 87.

Videos by Rare

NASA announced Mattingly’s death in a statement.

“NASA astronaut TK Mattingly was key to the success of our Apollo Program, and his shining personality will ensure he is remembered throughout history,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

Mattingly was among the astronaut support crews for the 1968 Apollo 8 mission, as well as the first crewed spaceflight to reach the moon. Along with that, he was part of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission — the first to land humans on the moon.

With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to @USNavy rear admiral and @NASA astronaut Ken Mattingly. His brave contributions providing critical decisions to rescue the Apollo 13 crew, and serving as a key player in the Apollo and early Shuttle programs will long be remembered. #RIP 🫡 pic.twitter.com/RRMfQjuxGz — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) November 2, 2023

Mattingly was portrayed by actor Gary Sinise in the popular 1995 movie, Apollo 13. Sinise posted to social media earlier this year that he considered the role to be an honor.

Today marks the 53rd anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 13 mission to the moon. It was an honor to play TK (Ken) Mattingly in the 1995 film with a wonderful cast. Here are some behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the movie. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/sNBEbiAMLN — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) April 11, 2023

“Perhaps his most dramatic role at NASA was after exposure to rubella just before the launch of Apollo 13,” Nelson said. “He stayed behind and provided key real-time decisions to successfully bring home the wounded spacecraft and the crew of Apollo 13 — NASA astronauts James Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise.”

Per Cox Media Group:

“In a 2001 NASA oral history interview, Mattingly described his time in space, saying that he ‘had this terrible sensation that I was seeing so many things that were out of this world, unbelievable.’“

In that interview, Mattingly said: “I’m afraid to look (out the window) again, because I feel like I have an erasable memory and if I see one more thing, it’s going to write over something I just saw and I’ll forget it. I know that’s preposterous, but I had this very palpable fear that if I saw too much, I couldn’t remember. It was just so impressive.”