Legendary Bassist of ‘Bob Marley And The Wailers’ Dead at 77

Aston Barrett, the bassist for the legendary group ‘Bob Marley and the Wailers’, has reportedly died at the age of 77. Barrett’s death comes just 11 days prior to the release of the film ‘ One Love’, which is set to be an epid depiction of Marley’s rise in reggae music, and his sudden, and tragic death.

Videos by Rare

‘Exodus’, a masterpiece of music, will ultimately go down as one of the greatest albums ever produced. Without Aston Barrett, it never would have happened. While Bob Marley was a tremendous talent himself, his band was more than fantastic, and often get overlooked. That’s why Barrett, who served as the rhythmic backbone of ‘The Wailers’, was so crucial to creating Marley’s unique sound.

The Rolling Stone reports on his death….

Aston Barrett, the Jamaican bassist known as “Family Man” who served as the rhythmic architect for reggae legends like Bob Marley and the Wailers, Burning Spear, and Augustus Pablo, has died at the age of 77. Barrett’s death was announced on social media Saturday by his son Aston Barrett Jr. “With the heaviest of hearts, we share the news of the passing of our beloved Aston ‘Familyman’ Barrett after a long medical battle,” Barrett Jr. wrote. “This morning, the world lost not just an iconic musician and the backbone of The Wailers but a remarkable human being whose legacy is as immense as his talent. Our family is asking for privacy during this challenging time, as words cannot express our profound loss.” https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/aston-family-man-barrett-bassist-bob-marley-amp-the-wailers-dead-obituary-1234960251/

Barrett is an icon, and was a master of his craft. We thank him for all of the years of entertainment, and joy he brought to the world. Thank you, sir!