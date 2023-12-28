Legendary Chef Dead At 54

Billy Granger, an Australian chef who invented Avocado toast, has reportedly tragically passed away at the age of 54. The New York Times reports on his death…

Bill Granger, a chef who combined an easy Australian manner with a talent for making simple food sing, selling the world on the infinite potential of breakfast, died on Christmas Day in London. He was 54.

His death, in a hospital, was announced on his Instagram page. The cause was not specified.

To many Australians, and particularly Sydneysiders, Mr. Granger was just Bill: the frontman, originator and head chef of a Sydney corner cafe called Bills that eventually expanded to nine outlets across three countries, as well as an offshoot, Granger & Co., with five locations in London.

