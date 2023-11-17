Legendary Child Actress Dead at 83

Judy Nugent, a former child actress best known for her roles on Adventures of Superman and The Ruggles, died after a lengthy cancer battle. She was 83.

Nugent was just 6-years old when she made her Hollywood debut in the 1947 movie It Had To Be You. She went on to star as Donna Ruggles on the ABC hit sitcom The Ruggles from 1949 until 1952.

Judy Nugent as a child actress on the set of “The Ruggles,” which aired from 1949-52. (ABC photo)

Per Entertainment Weekly:

“She also had memorable turns as Jet Maypen, one of Annette Funicello’s pals on the third season of the original Mickey Mouse Club, and as Ann Carson, a young blind girl who flew around the entire globe with the Man of Steel in the Adventures of Superman. Nugent’s acting career largely came to a halt after marrying Gunsmoke actor Buck Taylor in 1961, but she returned to star in 1974’s Summer Run and 1978’s Beartooth opposite her then-husband.”

Nugent and Taylor began annulment proceedings just a month after being married. Interestingly, they married again two years later, had three kids, and remained married for 20 years, before getting divorced in 1983.

Nugent died on her Montana ranch. Her sister, Carol Nugent, was also an actress and died in 2018.

