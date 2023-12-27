Legendary Comedian Dead at 86

Tom Smothers, one half of the iconic comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 86.

Per the New York Post:

The star passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Rosa, California, with his family at his side, according to his younger brother and professional partner, Dick Smothers.

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” Dick, 84, said in a statement. “I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

The folk-singing brothers became household names as they pioneered the world of political satirical comedy on their CBS variety show “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” which ran from 1967 to 1969.

Tom played guitar and Dick played stand-up bass as part of the act which saw the duo sparring and singing in equal measure. Many believe they created the blueprint for popular television shows such as “Saturday Night Live” and “The Daily Show.”