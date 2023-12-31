Legendary Comedian Dead at 97

The legendary comedian Shecky Greene, who worked alongside iconic acts such as Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley in his career, passed away this week of natural causes at the age of 97.

Greene’s widow, Marie Musso Greene, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died at 3:21 a.m Sunday at his Las Vegas home of natural causes. Musso Greene also stated there would be no celebration of life ceremony for Greene, per his wishes. She told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that being married to the comedian for 41 years, “was fun. He always made humor out of whatever he could. He made you laugh and feel good. It was a happy time.” https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/comedy-legend-shecky-greene-dead-at-97

In addition to being a regular feature in Las Vegas, Greene was also famous for his frequent appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson”.

Shecky was born Fred Sheldon Greenfield in Chicago in 1926.

Greene began his career in Las Vegas by performing at the Frontier Casino with Dorothy Shay. Later in his career at the same hotel, Shecky encountered a young Elvis Presley.

In 2005, Greene told the L.A. Times, “I didn’t even know who Elvis Presley was. The kid should never have been in there.He came out in a baseball jacket. Four or five musicians behind him had baseball jackets on. It looked like a picnic. After the first show they switched the billing, and I headlined.”

Shecky also had a love-hate relationship with Frank Sinatra and would often tell a story in which he stated, “Frank Sinatra saved my life. Five guys were beating me up and Frank said, ‘Okay he’s had enough,'” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Rest in peace.

Shecky Greene, Larry Charles and Larry David during “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 5 Premiere Screening – Red Carpet at Paramount Theater at Paramount Pictures Lot in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic for HBO LA)