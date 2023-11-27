Legendary Drummer Dead at 74

George Brown, the legendary drummer who co-founded the R&B/pop group Kool & The Gang, has died after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. He was 74.

Brown just retired earlier in the year, nearly 60 years after forming his popular band, which rose to prominence with hits such as Too Hot, Ladies Night and Celebration.

George Brown of Kool & The Gang attends the Grammy after-party in 2014. (Getty)

According to the Associated Press:

After years of relative obscurity, name changes and personnel changes, Kool & The Gang broke through in the mid-1970s with “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging” among others songs and peaked in the late ‘70s-mid 1980s, with hits ranging from the ballads “Cherish” and “Joanna” to the up-tempo, chart-topping “Celebration,” now a standard at weddings and other festive gatherings. In 2023, Brown produced the band’s latest album, “People Just Wanna Have Fun,” and released his memoir “Too Hot: Kool & The Gang & Me.” He is survived by his wife, Hanh Brown, and his five children. In lieu of flowers, his family has asked that donations can be made in his honor to the Lung Cancer Society of America.

