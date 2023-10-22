Sports Legend Dead at 86

Sir Bobby Charlton, the legendary English soccer player, died this week at the age of 86.

Videos by Rare

During his career, Charlton was the only English player to have received all of the major honors in soccer. He won the FA Cup, Football League, and European Cup in 1968, as well as the World Cup in 1966.

As captain of United in 1968, when they were the first English team to win the European Cup, and a key player in the 1966 World Cup-winning team, he was the embodiment of a golden age of English football. But he was also involved in one of the game’s darkest moments, the 1958 Munich air disaster, in which eight of his team-mates, three United staff and a further 12 passengers were killed. https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/21/sir-bobby-charlton-obituary

Born in Ashington and raised with his three brothers by his parents, Robert Charlton and his wife Elizabeth, Charlton certainly had humble beginnings that seemed to never leave him. While Bobby’s performance on the field was known to be exceptional, he was equally renowned for his modesty and gentlemanly demeanor.

But it was his modesty and gentlemanly demeanour, as much as his outstanding ability, that won him admiration far beyond Manchester and England. At the height of his fame in the mid to late 60s, when London and the counterculture were in full swing, one of the world’s most famous Englishmen was an old-fashioned sporting hero. Across the world, the first or only two words of English many people could speak were “Bobby Charlton”. https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/21/sir-bobby-charlton-obituary

Rest in peace!