Legendary Football Coach Dead at 94

Longtime college football coach Art Baker has died of natural causes. He was 94.

The South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame confirmed his death in a news release.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of SCAHOF member & football coach Art Baker. Baker served as head football coach at Furman (1973-77), Citadel (78-82) & ECU (85-88). He also worked as an administrator at @GamecocksOnline . @PaladinFootball @CitadelSports @ECUPiratesFB pic.twitter.com/aWBcxWVEeM

News19 reports:

In addition to head coaching positions at Furman, Citadel, and East Carolina, he held assistant coach positions at Clemson, Texas Tech and Florida State. His final job was as the Director of the Gamecock Club, which he had for about seven years before retiring in 1995.

That same year, he was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame alongside Clemson baseball great Rusty Adkins, golfer Frank Ford, USC football star and later NFL wide receiver Billy Gambrell, Clemson and NFL football star Jim Stuckey, and USC legend Mookie Wilson who went on to become an MLB star as well.

But his legacy continued long after his retirement, and in 2020, he was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame alongside former Gamecocks and Gators coach Steve Spurrier, South Carolina State All-American Robert Porcher, Clemson great Charlie Waters, and USC’s Willie Scott.

Baker was honored with a scholarship in his name during a 2022 celebration in Sumter. The money from the award would be reserved to assist coaches and athletes financially in the 15 counties served by the Midlands Fellowship of Christian Athletes