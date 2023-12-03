Legendary Guitarist Dead At 64

Geordie Walker, the guitarist for ‘The Killing Joke’, has reportedly died at the age of 64. ‘The Killing Joke’ was an inspiration to such classic bands as Nirvana, and Metallica.

He helped define the look as well as the sound of the enduring British post-punk band, which influenced Nirvana, Metallica and others.

Geordie Walker, the founding guitarist of the British post-punk band Killing Joke, whose haunting, muscular riffs proved an inspiration to platinum-selling bands including Nirvana and Metallica, died on Sunday in Prague. He was 64.

The cause was a stroke, according to a statement the band posted on social media.

With his icy good looks, rockabilly-esque pompadour and vintage gold-top Gibson guitar, Mr. Walker helped define the look as well as the sound of Killing Joke during its peak in the 1980s and ’90s.

“No man was cooler than Geordie, one of the very best and most influential guitarists ever,” Youth, the band’s original bassist, wrote in a recent Instagram post. “He was like Lee Van Cleef meets Terry-Thomas via Noël Coward.”

Mr. Walker’s driving, multilayered fretwork helped propel the dark though often danceable sound of a band that helped pioneer industrial music by blending heavy metal intensity, new wave hooks and a punk taste for provocation. The cover of the band’s 1992 compilation album, “Laugh? I Nearly Bought One!,” for example featured a clergyman exchanging salutes with Nazi brownshirts.

Despite its uncompromising approach, the band released five singles that reached the Top 40 in Britain — “Love Like Blood” was their highest charting, reaching No. 16 in 1985 — as well as six Top 40 albums.

