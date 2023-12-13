Mort Engelberg, a legendary Hollywood producer that produced such classic films as ‘The Big Easy‘ and ‘Smokey and The Bandit‘, has reportedly died at the age of 86. Engelberg also assisted Bill Clinton and Al Gore in the 1992 Presidential campaign.

The New York Times reports on his passing…

Mort Engelberg, a movie producer behind such hits as “Smokey and the Bandit” and “The Big Easy,” who drew on his Hollywood expertise to stage-manage appearances for politicians, notably a bus tour for Bill Clinton and Al Gore following the 1992 Democratic convention, died on Saturday at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 86. His brother, Steven Engelberg, said the cause was lung cancer. Mr. Engelberg toggled between film and political advance work, setting up campaign trips meant to produce photo-ready moments and drawing on the tropes of road movies to help invent the modern presidential bus tour. It featured the gregarious Mr. Clinton and his sidekick Mr. Gore on a journey through Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky and other heartland states. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/13/us/politics/mort-engelberg-dead.html

‘Smokey and the Bandit’ is a timeless American classic, that should me mandatory viewing for every single American. It is funny, as well as interesting, and charming. Though Engelberg may have helped Clinton, one of the worst Presidents in the history of the United States, he still contributed greatly to the American cinema.

Thank you, and rest in peace, Mort Engelberg.