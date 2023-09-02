Legendary ‘Margaritaville’ Singer Jimmy Buffett Dead At 76

Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett sadly passed away today. A statement from the singer’s website on his passing reads as following, “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Buffett’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. NBC News reports on his death…

Buffet was also nominated for two Grammy Awards, for “Hey Good Lookin’” — a cover of the Hank Williams classic — and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” a duet with country superstar Alan Jackson. Elton John was among several stars to pay tribute to Buffett, calling him a “unique and treasured entertainer,” in a post on his Instagram Stories. “His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news, a lovely man gone way too soon,” John wrote. Actor Miles Teller also posted several photos of himself with singer on X, formerly known as Twitter. Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys also took to X, where he wrote, “Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett.” Fans, affectionately dubbed “Parrotheads,” were also quick to pay tribute to the singer, who was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Christmas Day 1946. He was brought up mainly in Mobile, Alabama. Many cited “One Particular Harbor” when remembering the singer: “But there’s one particular harbor/ So far yet so near/ Where I see the days as they fade away/ And finally disappear.” https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/jimmy-buffett-legendary-escape-margaritaville-singer-dies-songwriter-rcna103104

‘Margaritaville’ and the legacy of that song will most likely outlive you and I. Jimmy Buffett is undoubtedly one of the most successful businessmen of all time. He turned a few songs into a global empire.

Rest in peace, Jimmy Buffett.