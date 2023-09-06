Legendary Marvel Screenwriter Dead At 44

Nathan Louis Jackson, the screenwriter behind the 2016 Marvel series ‘Luke Cage’, has reportedly died at the young age of 44. Jackson reportedly died on August 22nd after battling heart issues for some time.

Jackson had reportedly undergone an aortic dissection in 2019. Hollywood Reporter reports on his death…

Since 2010, Jackson also wrote and produced for such other shows as Southland, Shameless, Resurrection, 13 Reasons Why, Genius and S.W.A.T.

During the two-season run (2016-18) of Luke Cage, created by Cheo Hodari Coker and starring Mike Colter as the Harlem hero from the Marvel Comics, Jackson wrote two episodes while also serving as a co-producer and executive story editor.

“The series makes a bigger, grander statement about African American men and how we view them,” he told The Kansas City Star a few years ago. “It is undoubtedly a Black show. But at the same time, it’s just a superhero show. We deal with something all the other superheroes deal with. We just do it from a different standpoint.”

Born on Dec. 4, 1978, in Lawrence, Kansas, Jackson attended Washington High School, Kansas City Kansas Community College and Kansas State, where he wrote his first plays.

“I’m there in the Midwest, and there ain’t no other Black folks doing this, so I’d just end up doing August Wilson every time,” he told The New York Times in a 2011 interview. “I wanted to do a piece that speaks for me, so I said, ‘I’ll just write my own stuff.’”

He moved to New York to attend Juilliard and was still in school when his play Broke-ology premiered in 2008 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. Starring Wendell Pierce in the story of a poor Kansas City family, it opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center in October 2009.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Pierce paid tribute to Jackson: “He was authentic, Black, insightful, down to earth, literary, uniquely creative, soulful, and a man comfortable in his KC roots. He was a friend who became my brother. I loved him.”

Jackson received two Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Awards, the Kennedy Center’s Gold Medallion and the Mark Twain Comedy Playwriting Award for his stage work, which also included The Last Black Play, The Mancherios, Sticky Traps, Brother Toad and When I Come to Die, which played off-Broadway in 2011.

He was the playwright in residence at the Kansas City Repertory Theater from 2013-19.