Legendary Music Producer Dead At 83

Ron Haffkine, the producer and manager behind the legendary 1970s American music group ‘Dr. Hook’ has reportedly passed away at the age of 83. Dr. Hook was one of the most successful bands of 1970s, releasing the number one hit song ‘When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman’, and several other classics that reached the top 5.

Haffkine surely made his mark in American music and culture. The Hollywood Reporter stated the following on his death…

Ron Haffkine, a Grammy-winning record producer and manager known for his work with Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show, has died. He was 84. Haffkine died Sunday at his home in Mexico after a brief bout with leukemia and kidney failure, his friend of 50 years, music executive Joel Diamond, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Ron always had an uncanny knack of hearing a hit song in its rawest stage and the rare talent to couple it with the best musicians and then top it off with a meticulous performance by the artist,” Diamond noted. Haffkine was instrumental in getting Dr. Hook signed by Clive Davis at Columbia Records in the 1970s, and the band led by Dennis Locorriere, George Cummings, the eyepatch-wearing Ray Sawyer and Billy Francis would compile a string of hits that included “Sylvia’s Mother,” “Cover of the Rolling Stone,” “Sharing the Night Together,” “When You’re in Love With a Beautiful Woman,” “Sexy Eyes,” “Baby Makes Her Blue Jeans Talk” and “A Little Bit More.” Haffkine produced 10 Dr. Hook studio albums and two live albums and worked with the likes of Waylon Jennings, Lou Rawls, Mac Davis and Helen Reddy, too. https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/ron-haffkine-dr-hook-producer-and-manager-dies-at-84/ar-AA1hLrMM?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=efc2a1764c4c4059bfb66fe0cc01760e&ei=55