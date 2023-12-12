Legendary NFL Announcer Surprisingly Removed From NBC Playoff Coverage

Al Michaels’ voice is practically synonymous with big games in the NFL. The veteran play-by-play man is just that much of a legend. But he won’t be needed in the upcoming playoffs, it seems. At least, not for NBC, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The decision comes as a surprise to Michaels, Marchand added. He wrote:

Michaels, 79, maybe the greatest NFL TV play-by-player of all-time, had a storied run at ABC and NBC calling prime-time football before moving to “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime Video last season. NBC has four playoff games next month. The network’s No. 1 team, “Sunday Night Football’s” Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, will handle three of them, including one that will be exclusive just to the network’s streaming service, Peacock. … NBC Sports VP Greg Hughes confirmed the assignments to The Post. Michaels did not return messages. https://nypost.com/2023/12/12/sports/al-michaels-out-of-nbcs-nfl-playoff-coverage-in-move-he-didnt-expect/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=pasteboard_app

Al Michaels, 79, is expected to continue calling games for Amazon in 2024. (Getty)

As relayed by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Michaels has said he intends to return to Amazon in 2024.

“Some think he should step aside. Others find comfort and familiarity in hearing his voice,” Florio wrote.

“Ultimately, it’s up to Michaels and his employers. NBC decided to turn the page. Amazon has decided to stay the course. As long as he wants to do the job, can do the job, and has a platform for doing the job, why not do it?”

Al Michaels will be sitting out this year’s NFL playoff coverage. (NBC Sports)