Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 61

American drummer James Kottak, best known for his time with German metal band the Scorpions, has died. He was 61.

Kottak joined the band in 1996 and was fired in 2016 — becoming the Scorpions longest-tenured drummer along the way. No cause of death was given.

“Very sad news … our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61,” the band wrote in a social media post. “James was a wonderful human being , a great musician and loving family man … he was our Brother from another Mother and will be truly missed . … Rock ‘n Roll Forever. RIP James.”

Per the New York Post:

Prior to that, he was the original drummer for another German rock band, the Led Zeppelin-esque Kingdom Come, from 1987 to 1995. Kottak also made some reality TV show appearances, most notably in 2012’s “Ex-Wives of Rock.” Kottak was open about his battle with alcoholism, which led him to be arrested for public drunkenness in 2014. And his drinking problems would also cause him to fired by the Scorpions in 2016. “We reached the point — or he reached the point —where it was just not worth it,” said Scorpions guitarist Matthias Jabs. And Kottak told Detroit’s 101 WRIF that he his recovery was a “work in progress” in 2018. “Over the last 10 years, I would say I was 90 percent sober, and then I’d have these struggles and I’d go through a bad two- or three-week period,” he said.