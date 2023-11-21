Legendary Rock Saxophonist Dead at 68

Mars Williams, a noted rock saxophonist with the British post-punk band Psychedelic Furs has died following a battle with ampullary cancer. He was 68.

Videos by Rare

Williams played with the Psychedelic Furs from 1983-89 and was a member of American new wave band The Waitresses before that (1980-83).

Mars Williams of the Psychedelic Furs performs at O2 Academy Leeds in England. (Getty)

A native of Elmhurst, Ill., he was also a also was a founding member of the acid jazz group Liquid Soul.

According to Entertainment Weekly:

“Williams grew up listening to jazz music from a young age and played classical clarinet for a decade before taking up the saxophone in high school. In 1980, he joined the new wave band the Waitresses, appearing on both of the band’s albums Wasn’t Tomorrow Wonderful? and Bruiseology. “When the Waitresses broke up in 1983, Williams was tapped by the Psychedelic Furs to join them on tour before going on to become a permanent member of the post-punk band. After departing the Furs in 1989, Williams re-joined the band in 2005 and played his final performances with the band in October. In addition to the Waitresses and the Furs, Williams was a founding member of the acid jazz group Liquid Soul and a member of the free jazz group, NRG Ensemble.” https://ew.com/celebrity/stars-we-lost-in-2023-celebrity-deaths/

Williams was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 but was still touring all the way until last month.

Mars Williams of the Psychedelic Furs performs the Twilight Series at Santa Monica Pier. (Getty)