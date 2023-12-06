Legendary Rock Singer Dead At 79

Denny Laine, a British rocker who co-founded Paul McCartney’s Wings and the Moody Blues, has reportedly died at the age of 79. He reportedly died peacefully in his home after struggling with a lung disease for some time.

NBC News reports on his death…

Denny Laine, the British star musician who co-founded the iconic rock bands The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s Wings, has died.

He was 79.

Laine died “peacefully” Tuesday morning at his home following “health setbacks” from interstitial lung disease, his wife, Elizabeth Hines, shared on his Facebook page.

“I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week,” she wrote.

Hines said that the couple was hopeful he’d “overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation center and eventually home.”

“Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive; each infection weakened and damaged his lungs. He fought everyday. He was so strong and brave, never complained,” she wrote.

