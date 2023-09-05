Legendary Singer Dead At 80

Gary Wright, a singer best known for his 1970s hits ‘Dream Weaver’ and ‘Love is Alive,’ reportedly passed away at the age of 80. Wright passed on Monday morning in his home located in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Reports claim that Wright was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 5 to 6 years ago, and was later diagnosed with dementia. Tragically, Wright reportedly lost the ability to speak and move around in recent times.

Singer/songwriter Stephen Bishop posted the following memorial post on his Twitter after news broke of Wright’s passing, “It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright’s passing. The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley. Gary’s vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come. I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

TMZ reports on his death…

Gary will, perhaps, best be remembered for two massive songs he churned out in the mid-1970s — “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive” — but his catalog goes well beyond just that. He ended up producing 12 different albums dating back to 1970 … not to mention a ton of compilations and collaborations he did with other musicians. One of the famous partnerships he was a part of for a while was with none other than former Beatle George Harrison. https://www.tmz.com/2023/09/04/dream-weaver-love-is-alive-gary-wright-dead-dies/

