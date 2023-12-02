Legendary Singer Songwriter Dead At 65

Shane MacGowan, a legendary Irish singer and songwriter who was the frontman for the band ‘The Pogues’, has reportedly died at the age of 65. The punk rocker reportedly died of pneumonia.

The New York Times reports on his death…

Shane MacGowan, the brilliant but chaotic songwriter who as frontman for the Pogues reinvigorated interest in Irish music in the 1980s by harnessing it to the propulsive power of punk rock, died on Thursday in Dublin. He was 65. Mr. MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, said he died of pneumonia in a hospital. Mr. MacGowan emerged from London’s punk scene in the late 1970s and spent nine tumultuous years with the initial incarnation of the Pogues. Rising from North London pubs, the band was performing in stadiums by the late 1980s, before Mr. MacGowan’s drug and alcohol problems and his mental and physical deterioration forced the band to fire him. He later founded Shane MacGowan & the Popes, with whom he recorded and toured in the 1990s. As frontman for the Pogues, he romanticized whiskey-soaked rambles and hard-luck stories of emigration, while providing a musical touchstone for members of the Irish diaspora. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/30/arts/music/shane-macgowan-dead.html