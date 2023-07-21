Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Dead At 96

Legendary American singer Tony Bennett has sadly passed away at the age of 96 today, just two weeks before his 97th birthday. Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2016.

His publicist said in a public statement that Bennett died in his New York home, and no cause of death has yet been revealed.

AP reports on his passing…

Tony Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday. He was 96, just two weeks short of his birthday. Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. The last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records.” He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys — all but two after he reached his 60s — and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists. https://apnews.com/article/tony-bennett-dies-c3b3a7e2360449fb936a38794c7c3266

Another legendary singer Frank Sinatra can be quoted as saying that Tony Bennett was the ‘best singer in the business’. That quote reads, “For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.”

Bennett had four total children who have produced four grandchildren. He leaves behind an amazing family that simply adored him.

Fans of Bennett everywhere will be mourning today, as Bennett is one of the most prolific and storied musicians in American history. His influence goes from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Rest in Peace, Tony Bennett!