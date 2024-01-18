Legendary Soccer Player Dead at 76

John Hurst, an English soccer icon who rose to prominence in the 1960s and ’70s, has died after a lengthy illness. He was 76.

The U.S. Sun reports:

In the 145-year history of Everton, only 16 players have appeared more often, cementing Hurst’s credentials as a Goodison Park legend.

An Everton statement said Hurst had passed away peacefully in his home following a long illness.

The statement read: “Everyone at Everton Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of John Hurst at the age of 76.”

Writing in the Everton Player by Player, Ivan Ponting said on Hurst: “John Hurst could be guaranteed not to turn a drama into a crisis.

“The tall, leggy, centre-back possessed one of the coolest heads in football, and when pressure mounted on the Everton goal, he would be found at the centre of the storm, defusing the danger efficiently and unfussily before seeking a chance to set up the Blues’ next attack.

“Yet ‘Gentleman Jack’, the quietest man inside the Goodison dressing room, did his job so unobtrusively that few public plaudits came his way. Inside the game, however, there was no lack of recognition amongst his peers.

“He was respected as an impeccable professional who offered class and consistency in equal and ample measure.”