Legendary Television Producer Dead at 101

The legendary television producer behind hit shows like “The Jeffersons” and “All in the Family”, Norman Lear, passed away this week at the age of 101 at his home in Los Angeles.

“Norman lived a life of curiosity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all,” his family said. https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/06/entertainment/norman-lear-death/index.html

Lear started with “All in The Family” in 1971 and went on to win an Emmy for Outstanding New Series. The show was beloved for its ability to tackle tough topics in a fun and accessible way, and it even inspired many other hit shows like “Sanford and Son” and “Good Times”.

Towards the end of his career, Normand became an elder statesman of the entertainment industry, even receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Bill Clinton in 1999. Lear also holds the record for being the oldest nominee to win an Emmy at 97, in 2019, only to surpass his own record the following year in 2020.

While many would describe Lear’s work as “edgy,” Normand pushed back on this idea by stating, “Edgy is what others wrote about it, but I never thought it was edgy,” he said. “We were simply dealing with the problems that existed in our culture.”

In a 2016 documentary about Lear’s life and career, “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal said, “Television can be broken into two parts, BN and AN: Before Norman and After Norman.” Lear later participated in another documentary from his friend and then-fellow nonagenarian Carl Reiner titled “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast.” https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/06/entertainment/norman-lear-death/index.html

Rest in peace!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Tom Holland, Norman Lear, Susan Downey, and Robert Downey Jr. attend Netflix’s “Sr.” reception on December 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)