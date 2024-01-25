Legendary TV Actor Dead At 97

Bill Hayes, an actor and singer who starred on show “Days of Our Lives” for many years, has reportedly died at the age of 97. He reportedly died in his home on January 12th of an unreported cause.

In addition to being a mainstay on the sitcom ‘Days of Our Lives’, Hayes released the single “The Ballad of Davy Crockett” in 1955. The song saw tremendous success, becoming a top-seller.

The New York Times reports on his death…

He logged more than 2,000 episodes on the enduring soap opera. He also rode the Davy Crockett craze to a hit single in 1955. Bill Hayes, an actor and singer whose 2,141 episodes of “Days of Our Lives” over five and a half decades constituted the daytime drama version of an ultramarathon, and whose top-selling 1955 single, “The Ballad of Davy Crockett,” remains seared into the memories of the baby boom generation, died on Jan. 12 at his home in Studio City, Calif. He was 98. His wife and longtime co-star, Susan Seaforth Hayes, confirmed his death. To soap opera fans, Mr. Hayes was a staple of weekday afternoons from the days of rabbit-ear antennas into the streaming era. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/25/arts/television/bill-hayes-dead.html