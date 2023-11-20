Remembering ‘Lethal Weapon 2’ Star Joss Ackland

British actor Joss Ackland, perhaps best known for his villainous role in Lethal Weapon 2, has died. He was 95.

Videos by Rare

Ackland’s career spanned eight decades of movies and television, and even some theater. He had more than 130 film and TV credits. Along with Lethal Weapon 2, the list included The Hunt for Red October, as well as Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and The Mighty Ducks.

British Actor Joss Ackland poses during a portrait session in 2007. (Getty)

Entertainment Weekly reports on Ackland’s death:

He was nominated for two BAFTA awards, first in 1989 for Best Supporting Actor for White Mischief, and again in 1990 as Best Actor for First and Last. As a player at London’s Old Vic Theatre, Ackland shared the stage with Maggie Smith and Judi Dench and he went on to originate the role of Juan Perón in the West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s Evita. Ackland also appeared in the Pet Shop Boys music video for “Always On My Mind,” and made his final film appearance in 2014’s Decline of an Empire. Entertainment Weekly

Joss Ackland as King George V in ‘The Kings Speech’ attends a photocall for David Seidler’s original play which inspired the Oscar winning film version. (Getty)

His family paid tribute in a statement, via BBC.

“With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his role,” it read. “He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors.”

Joss Ackland in 1989’s Lethal Weapon 2. (Warner Bros.)