Lindsay Lohan’s Loved Ones Celebrate Her Pregnancy with a Delightful Baby Shower!

Lindsay Lohan, who is currently anticipating her first child with her husband Bader Shammas, was recently showered with love and joy by her dear ones during a memorable baby shower over the weekend.

“Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be,” Juliet Angus stated.

In a touching moment of family bond, Lindsay’s younger brother, Dakota Lohan, took to Instagram Story to post a cute photo of himself alongside his brother-in-law, Bader Shammas. Along with the picture, Dakota wrote, “Ma brother for life,” showcasing the special relationship between the two.

Lohan herself also shared a precious moment from her baby shower on her own Instagram account. The photo featured Lindsay and her sister, Aliana Lohan, with a heartwarming “Sisters” sticker placed above them, symbolizing their close sisterly bond and adding an extra touch of sweetness to the celebration.

The beloved actress, known for her role in Freaky Friday, shared her thrilling pregnancy news with the world. Lohan took to social media to post a heartwarming photo of a white onesie that read “Coming Soon,” accompanied by a caption that expressed her joy and gratitude, saying “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼.” She also tagged her husband, Bader Shammas, in the post, adding an extra touch of excitement to the announcement.

A representative for Lohan and Bader Shammas confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in early July 2022. This followed Lohan’s announcement of their engagement through a series of heartwarming Instagram photos in November 2021, where she referred to Bader as “My love. My life. My family. My future” in the caption, hinting at their deep bond.

Prior to their official marriage confirmation, Lindsay Lohan affectionately referred to Bader Shammas as her “husband” in an Instagram post, sparking speculation about their marital status. This added a touch of excitement and anticipation among their fans, leading to the eventual confirmation of their union in July 2022.