Senator Lindsey Graham Hilariously Booed At Trump Event In South Carolina (Video)

Senator Lindsey Graham was roundly booed at former President Donald Trump’s rally in South Carolina today. The people of South Carolina are obviously unhappy with Senator Graham!

Videos by Rare

The Trump crowd immediately erupted in boos as Graham was announced over the speaker. See a clip of that hilarious moment below…

HAHAHHAHAHHAHAHA



Lindsey Graham booed in South Carolina today. pic.twitter.com/cHW5xMR4DI — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 1, 2023

TrendingPoliticalNews reports on this moment…

Graham has long been a controversial figure in Washington due to his tendency to seemingly take opposite stances on key issues based on the way political winds are blowing. … “I’ve traveled the world with Joe. I hoped he lost. I prayed he would lose. He won. He’s the legitimate President of the United States. I cannot convince people, certain groups, by my words, but I will tell you by my actions that maybe I above all others in this body need to say this,” Graham said in an impassioned Senate floor speech during the election certification on January 6, 2021. https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/watch-lindsey-graham-was-mercilessly-booed-at-trumps-south-carolina-rally-cmc/

If even the Republicans of South Carolina are unhappy with Lindsey Graham, how does he continuously get elected to the U.S. Senate? Based on the perception of Graham at the rally today, it is obvious that he is disliked even in Republican circles.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

The other Republican Senator from the State of South Carolina, Tim Scott, is running for President of the United States. Is Graham sending a message by appearing with Trump and not Tim Scott?

It is my speculation that Scott is simply using his run for President to bolster his campaign finances in the face of a coming fight for Senate leadership post-McConnell.

Graham, being a long-tenured Senator himself, may not exactly like the idea of Tim Scott surpassing him. I would hope that Tim Scott is more popular than Lindsey Graham!