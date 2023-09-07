Longtime Beloved TV News Anchor Dead At 48

Ruschell Boone, anchor for New York City station News1, has reportedly died at the age of 48. This tragic comes after Boone had been reportedly battling pancreatic cancer for the last year. Boone reportedly died this last Sunday.

USA Today reports on her death…

Ruschell Boone, an award-winning reporter and anchor for New York City TV station NY1, has died after battling pancreatic cancer over the past year, the station announced Tuesday.

Boone, 48, died Sunday, NY1 said in a news release.

Boone joined the all-news station as a reporter covering the borough of Queens in 2002 and moved to the anchor desk with a noon slot in 2021.

The station, now owned by Charter Communications, said Boone “had a unique ability to connect with New Yorkers — through the screen and in person — in a way that made her feel like a trusted friend.”

A native of Jamaica, Boone was known for her coverage of the city’s diverse immigrant communities.

She reported on big stories like Superstorm Sandy and protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, and she also was a fixture at celebrations including Brooklyn’s annual West Indian American Day parade and the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop.

